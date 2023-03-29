Thai police officer arrested in Bangkok with a car stolen in Malaysia

March 29, 2023 TN
Wat Phra Sri Mahathat BTS station and its small garden used to house Anusawari Lak Si.

Wat Phra Sri Mahathat BTS station and its small garden in Bangkok. Photo: Rachasak Ragkamnerd.




Anti-car theft police went to a condominium in Bangkok’s Bang Khen district yesterday, where they found a pickup truck, which is believed to have been smuggled into Thailand from Malaysia.

20 stolen cars returned to Malaysia

The police found two red temporary registration plates in the car, including one fake, and a jamming device which disrupted the GPS signal. A policer officer, attached to an anti-riot police unit, was taken into custody for theft, but he has denied the charge.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



