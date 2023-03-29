Thai police officer arrested in Bangkok with a car stolen in Malaysia









Anti-car theft police went to a condominium in Bangkok’s Bang Khen district yesterday, where they found a pickup truck, which is believed to have been smuggled into Thailand from Malaysia.

20 stolen cars returned to Malaysia

The police found two red temporary registration plates in the car, including one fake, and a jamming device which disrupted the GPS signal. A policer officer, attached to an anti-riot police unit, was taken into custody for theft, but he has denied the charge.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

