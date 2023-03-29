Thai Government Cracks Down on Illegal Foreign Tour Guides

March 29, 2023 TN
Tuk tuks in Bangkok

Tuk tuks parked in Bangkok. Photo: PxHere.




BANGKOK, March 29 (TNA) – The government is gearing up to address the problem of foreigners working as tour guides, an occupation reserved for Thai people only.

Pattaya Police are Launching Intense Crackdown on Illegal Tour Guides

After receiving complaints over the issues, caretaker Prime Minister Prayut Chan-ocha ordered agencies concerned such as the Labour Ministry, the Tourism and Sports Ministry and the Royal Thai Police to strictly enforce the law to tackle the problem, Deputy Government Spokesperson Traisuree Taisaranakul.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA



