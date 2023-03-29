Man charged for anti-112 graffiti at Wat Phra Kaew in Bangkok

March 29, 2023 TN
Wat Phra Kaew, Bangkok

Wat Phra Kaew, The Emerald Buddha temple in Bangkok.




A 24-year-old man arrested for spray-painting the number 112 on the wall of the Temple of the Emerald Buddha in Bangkok on Tuesday evening has been hit with police charges carrying up to seven years in prison.

Temple of the Emerald Buddha (Wat Phra Kaew) and Grand Palace in Bangkok

The number 112 is used by protesters in referring to Section 112 of the Criminal Code, the lese-majeste law under which many of them have been charged and which they want revoked.

Bangkok Post

Wassana Nanuam and Bangkok Post Online Reporters

