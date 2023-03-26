Pattaya Police are Launching Intense Crackdown on Illegal Tour Guides

March 26, 2023 TN
Police pick up in Na Jomtien, Pattaya

Police pick up in Na Jomtien, Pattaya. Photo: Dickelbers.




Tourist Police are scanning the city for foreigners working illegally as tour guides in Pattaya. The officers disclosed that they have apprehended over 5,531 illegal tour guides across Thailand over the past three months.

Several Tourist Police officers led by Pol. Maj. Gen. Pongsiam Meekanthong, deputy commissioner of the Tourism Authority of Thailand, were dispatched across Pattaya yesterday, March 25th, to prevent illegal activities with a focus on foreigners secretly working as tour guides.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News

