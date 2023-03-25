Thai Airways cancels Germany flights amid strikes

March 25, 2023 TN
Thai Airways Airbus A380 at Frankfurt Airport

Thai Airways Airbus A380 at Frankfurt Airport. Photo: Jonekw13.




Thai Airways International has announced the cancellation of round-trip flights on its Bangkok-Frankfurt and Bangkok-Munich routes on Sunday and Monday because of transport workers’ strikes in Germany.

Frankfurt Airport has said it will not be able to provide regular services on Monday as workers stage a one-day strike at Germany’s biggest aviation hub, adding to disruptions that have hobbled the European travel market for months amid persistent pay disputes.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

