Phuket Immigration Reveals More Information About Yellow and Red Card System for Misbehaving Foreigners









The Phuket Immigration revealed to the Thai media that two foreigners received red cards and four foreigners received a yellow card this month, March 2023, so far.

Phuket Immigration reported that there are in total 181 foreigners in the legal process of criminal cases. Most of them are Russian, French, British, Myanmar, and Cambodian. The most criminal cases are in Patong.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Phuket Express

