Internet star and boyfriend found dead inside Bangkok condo

A popular internet idol and her air force cadet boyfriend were found dead, each with a gunshot wound to the head, in a condominium unit in the Makkasan area of Bangkok on Wednesday afternoon.

The bodies were found in the room on the 14th floor of a luxury condominium near the Asok-Phetchaburi intersection in Ratchathewi district at 3.20pm.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Wassayos Ngamkham

BANGKOK POST

