Internet star and boyfriend found dead inside Bangkok condo

TN April 20, 2023 0
The BTS Skytrain running at night around buildings in Asoke, Bangkok.

The BTS Skytrain running at night around buildings in Asoke, Bangkok. Photo: Pxfuel.




A popular internet idol and her air force cadet boyfriend were found dead, each with a gunshot wound to the head, in a condominium unit in the Makkasan area of Bangkok on Wednesday afternoon.

Woman in Pattaya Allegedly Shot Dead by Ex-Boyfriend Who Later Dies by Suicide

The bodies were found in the room on the 14th floor of a luxury condominium near the Asok-Phetchaburi intersection in Ratchathewi district at 3.20pm.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Wassayos Ngamkham
BANGKOK POST



