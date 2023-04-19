Woman found dead in car parked at petrol station in Nakhon Ratchasima









NAKHON RATCHASIMA: A deceased woman found in a car parked at a petrol station in Si Khiu district on Tuesday night is believed to have been dead for at least five days.

The body was discovered by an off-duty charity foundation rescuer, who went to look for the source of a foul smell. The dead woman was sitting in the driver’s seat of a Toyota Vios. He called the police.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Prasit Tangprasert

BANGKOK POST

