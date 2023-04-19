Woman found dead in car parked at petrol station in Nakhon Ratchasima

LPG gas station in Thailand

LPG gas station in Thailand. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.




NAKHON RATCHASIMA: A deceased woman found in a car parked at a petrol station in Si Khiu district on Tuesday night is believed to have been dead for at least five days.

47 smuggled monkeys intercepted in Nakhon Ratchasima on their way to China via Lao

The body was discovered by an off-duty charity foundation rescuer, who went to look for the source of a foul smell. The dead woman was sitting in the driver’s seat of a Toyota Vios. He called the police.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Prasit Tangprasert
BANGKOK POST



