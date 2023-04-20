Similan Island to Temporarily Close for Monsoon Season









BANGKOK (NNT) – Tourism authorities are inviting travelers to Similan Island before its pristine tourism spots are closed for the monsoon season.

Similan, Surin, Lanta parks to close for regeneration

Similan Island, located in Phang Nga Province, is a popular tourist destination known for its stunning beaches, crystal-clear waters and spectacular coral reefs.

The island features unique rock formations, including a sail-shaped rock, a boot-shaped rock and one resembling the head of Donald Duck. Visitors can also enjoy various activities such as snorkeling, scuba diving and hiking to the viewpoint that provides a breathtaking view of the sea.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn

National News Bureau of Thailand

