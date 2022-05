Mu Ko Similan, Mu Ko Surin and Mu Ko Lanta national parks will close on Monday in an annual tradition to let nature rehabilitate itself during the monsoon season.

An announcement on the Facebook account dedicated to the three marine parks said visitors will not be admitted from Monday until Oct 14.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

