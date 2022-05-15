Romanian girl falls to death from Na Muang Waterfall in Koh Samui









A 23-year-old Romanian tourist died after falling from a cliff while taking photos at Na Muang Waterfall on Koh Samui island in Surat Thani province yesterday afternoon, May 14.

When police and rescue crews arrived on the scene, they could do nothing for the girl, who was pronounced dead. According to a friend, she slipped while taking pictures of the waterfall.

A 23-year-old Romanian tourist fell to her death from Na Muang waterfall on Koh Samui after she slipped while taking a photo on Saturday.https://t.co/os04QD0Gu5 — I love 🇹🇭Thailand🇹🇭 (@love_Thai_555) May 14, 2022

The tourist was seriously injured when she fell from the cliffs of the fourth level of the waterfall, hitting her head on a rock, and died shortly after.

His body was transferred to Koh Samui Hospital for an autopsy while his two friends will be questioned about the incident at Koh Samui police station.

-Thailand News (TN)

TN






