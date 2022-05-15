May 15, 2022

Romanian girl falls to death from Na Muang Waterfall in Koh Samui

5 hours ago TN
Namuang Waterfall in Koh Samui

Na Muang Waterfall in Koh Samui Island. Photo: Maksim Sundukov.




A 23-year-old Romanian tourist died after falling from a cliff while taking photos at Na Muang Waterfall on Koh Samui island in Surat Thani province yesterday afternoon, May 14.

When police and rescue crews arrived on the scene, they could do nothing for the girl, who was pronounced dead. According to a friend, she slipped while taking pictures of the waterfall.

The tourist was seriously injured when she fell from the cliffs of the fourth level of the waterfall, hitting her head on a rock, and died shortly after.

His body was transferred to Koh Samui Hospital for an autopsy while his two friends will be questioned about the incident at Koh Samui police station.

-Thailand News (TN)

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





