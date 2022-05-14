Phuket expects B1.8bn lift from 4-day holiday









PHUKET: The four-day holiday that began on Friday is expected to generate 1.8 billion baht in revenue from tourist spending in this island province, with 60% hotel occupancy expected, says the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT).

About 70,000 hotel rooms, or 70% of the total on the island, are now available for booking and the average room occupancy rate is 44.5%, said Nanthasiri Ronnasiri, director of the TAT’s Phuket office.

Bangkok Post

Achadthaya Chuenniran

BANGKOK POST

