May 14, 2022

Phuket expects B1.8bn lift from 4-day holiday

2 hours ago TN
Thanon Thawewong Road in Patong, Phuket

Thanon Thawewong Road in Patong, Phuket. Photo: Klodo6975. CC BY-SA 4.0.




PHUKET: The four-day holiday that began on Friday is expected to generate 1.8 billion baht in revenue from tourist spending in this island province, with 60% hotel occupancy expected, says the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT).

About 70,000 hotel rooms, or 70% of the total on the island, are now available for booking and the average room occupancy rate is 44.5%, said Nanthasiri Ronnasiri, director of the TAT’s Phuket office.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Achadthaya Chuenniran
BANGKOK POST

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Choeng Thale in Thalang District, Phuket

Woman found dead with dog bites in Phuket house

4 days ago TN
Vial of the COVID-19 vaccine

Phuket boy was blinded by staph infection, not COVID-19 vaccine

5 days ago TN
great white shark

Ukrainian-Thai boy, 8, wounded in suspected shark attack in Phuket

2 weeks ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Thanon Thawewong Road in Patong, Phuket

Phuket expects B1.8bn lift from 4-day holiday

2 hours ago TN
Esso gas station on Phetchaburi Road in Bangkok, Thailand

Government to Consider Cut to Diesel Excise Tax

2 hours ago TN
Tiger at a zoo in Thailand

Tiger cubs and hornbills seized from house in Nakhon Ratchasima

6 hours ago TN
Thai police road checkpoint

10kg of US-bound ketamine seized in Chiang Rai

6 hours ago TN
Walking Street in Pattaya at night

Indian man says transgender person took his 45,000 baht necklace on Walking Street

1 day ago TN