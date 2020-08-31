Mon. Aug 31st, 2020

Interior Ministry develops Mae Kha Canal in Chiang Mai

Chiang Mai town canal

Chiang Mai town canal. Image: Wikimedia Commons.


CHIANG MAI (NNT) – The Minister of the Interior has inspected development of Mae Kha Canal in Chiang Mai.

Gen Anupong Paojiinda, Minister of the Interior, led a team investigating recent problems affecting the northern province’s Mae Kha Canal. He was briefed on the past performance of the Chiang Mai Irrigation Project, with Nakhon Chiang Mai Municipality and military personnel working together to solve the problems of Mae Kha Canal, to restore it to its former cleanliness.

