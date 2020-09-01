Tue. Sep 1st, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Thailand Records 5 New Imported Cases of COVID-19

Hospital room in Thailand

Hospital room in Thailand. Photo: Kyle Taylor / flickr. CC BY 2.0.


Thailand today recorded five new COVID-19 cases in state quarantine (SQ) in Bangkok.

According to the CCSA, two of the new cases are French citizens, one is a three-year old boy and another a 15-year old girl. They arrived in Thailand on August 29th and immediately entered SQ, where they tested positive for the virus on the same day.

The three others are female Filipina teachers, aged 26, 28 and 37, who arrived in Thailand on August 25th and immediately entered SQ in Bangkok. Three days after arrival, they were found to be infected with the virus in a second test.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

