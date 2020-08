PHUKET: The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) is forecasting scattered thundershowers and heavy rains to continue across Phuket and other Andaman coast provinces through the next Friday (Sept 4).

Heavy rains are expected to cover around 30-40% of areas during this weekend (Aug 29-30) and up to 40-60% during the next week, from Aug 31 to Sept 4.

By The Phuket News

