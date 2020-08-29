School director who killed three people during gold shop robbery sentenced to death by Criminal Court

School director who killed three people during gold shop robbery sentenced to death by Criminal Court1 min read
A school director, who killed 3 people, including a young boy, while stealing about 665,000 baht worth of gold ornaments from a shop in Thailand’s central province of Lop Buri in January, was sentenced to death by the Criminal Court on Wednesday.
According to the public prosecutor, the defendant, 38-year old Prasitthichai Khaokaew, then director of a primary school in Sing Buri, robbed the Orora gold shop, in the Robinson shopping mall, on January 9th this year.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World