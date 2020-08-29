School director who killed three people during gold shop robbery sentenced to death by Criminal Court





A school director, who killed 3 people, including a young boy, while stealing about 665,000 baht worth of gold ornaments from a shop in Thailand’s central province of Lop Buri in January, was sentenced to death by the Criminal Court on Wednesday.

According to the public prosecutor, the defendant, 38-year old Prasitthichai Khaokaew, then director of a primary school in Sing Buri, robbed the Orora gold shop, in the Robinson shopping mall, on January 9th this year.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

