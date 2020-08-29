Violent riots erupt in Malmo, Sweden after Quran-torching stunt, police say they have ‘no control’ over situation





A wave of chaotic unrest broke out in Malmo, Sweden after anti-Islam activists filmed a public Quran burning, sparking protests that soon descended into riots, with unruly demonstrators setting fires and clashing with police.

Some 300 people gathered along a main thoroughfare in Malmo on Friday around 7:30pm local time to protest after members of a far-right political party staged a Koran burning earlier in the day, according to local press reports. As the crowd grew, fires were ignited in the street and several cars were torched, prompting a heavy police response that struggled to bring the situation under control.

“We have ongoing and violent riots right now that we have no control over,” police spokesman Rickard Lundqvist told a local news outlet amid the disorder.

#Breaking: Massive police and fire-fighter present in #Malmo in #Sweden, after "Stram kurs" a Danish far-right individual person burned the Quran in public on the street, and now riots and vandalism is taking place in muslim majority neighbourhoods. pic.twitter.com/aYlyNynLFi — Sotiri Dimpinoudis (@Sotiridi1) August 28, 2020

Full story: rt.com

RT

