Violent riots erupt in Malmo, Sweden after Quran-torching stunt, police say they have ‘no control’ over situation

Volvo XC90 police car in Sweden

Volvo XC90 police car in Sweden. Photo: News Øresund.


A wave of chaotic unrest broke out in Malmo, Sweden after anti-Islam activists filmed a public Quran burning, sparking protests that soon descended into riots, with unruly demonstrators setting fires and clashing with police.

Some 300 people gathered along a main thoroughfare in Malmo on Friday around 7:30pm local time to protest after members of a far-right political party staged a Koran burning earlier in the day, according to local press reports. As the crowd grew, fires were ignited in the street and several cars were torched, prompting a heavy police response that struggled to bring the situation under control.

“We have ongoing and violent riots right now that we have no control over,” police spokesman Rickard Lundqvist told a local news outlet amid the disorder.

Full story: rt.com

RT

Violent riots erupt in Malmo, Sweden after Quran-torching stunt, police say they have 'no control' over situation 2

