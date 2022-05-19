Pizza and BBQ chicken school lunch in Uthai Thani praised on social media









A school in Thailand’s lower northern province of Uthai Thani has showcased its special school lunch menu, which includes pizza, French Fries, salad and New Orleans-style barbecue chicken, now it has resumed on-site classes.

A teacher in Baan Phet Nam Phueng School decided to create a special menu for its students on their first day back at school, as their usual cook was self-isolating.

By Thai PBS World

