Pizza and BBQ chicken school lunch in Uthai Thani praised on social media
A school in Thailand’s lower northern province of Uthai Thani has showcased its special school lunch menu, which includes pizza, French Fries, salad and New Orleans-style barbecue chicken, now it has resumed on-site classes.
A teacher in Baan Phet Nam Phueng School decided to create a special menu for its students on their first day back at school, as their usual cook was self-isolating.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World