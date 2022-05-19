British man allegedly assaulted with a dumbbell by unidentified foreigner at Pattaya gym
A 46-year-old British man was allegedly assaulted with a small dumbbell at a Pattaya area gym following an argument with an unidentified foreigner regarding the usage of gym equipment.
UPDATE 5/18/2022 2:00 P.M.: A prime suspect, who has not been named yet by Pattaya police, was arrested and will be meeting with the victim, law enforcement, and legal representation tomorrow afternoon, May 19th, 2022. The prime suspect has not been identified, spoken with the press, or released a statement at this time.
