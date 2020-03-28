All banks in shopping malls, hypermarkets closed Saturday and Sunday





All state and privately owned bank branches and financial institutions located in shopping malls and hypermarkets, which usually operate seven days a week, are closed today and tomorrow to prevent people from flocking to there to claim government handouts.

Registration for the 5,000 baht support payment for three months starts this evening.

The decision to suspend operations of these bank branches over this weekend was jointly adopted by the Bank of Thailand, the Thai Bankers’ Association, the Association of International Banks and the Government Financial Institutions Association. It is in line with the government’s policy to prevent public gatherings to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

By Thai PBS World

