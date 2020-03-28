Sat. Mar 28th, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

All banks in shopping malls, hypermarkets closed Saturday and Sunday

1 min read
33 mins ago TN
Pantip Plaza Indoor IT shopping mall in Bangkok

Pantip Plaza Indoor IT shopping mall in Bangkok. Photo: Pietro Motta / flickr. CC BY 2.0.


All state and privately owned bank branches and financial institutions located in shopping malls and hypermarkets, which usually operate seven days a week, are closed today and tomorrow to prevent people from flocking to there to claim government handouts.

Registration for the 5,000 baht support payment for three months starts this evening.

The decision to suspend operations of these bank branches over this weekend was jointly adopted by the Bank of Thailand, the Thai Bankers’ Association, the Association of International Banks and the Government Financial Institutions Association. It is in line with the government’s policy to prevent public gatherings to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Thailand has 109 New COVID-19 Cases, Another Death

15 mins ago TN
1 min read

Mass exodus may cause Coronavirus numbers to soar

23 mins ago TN
1 min read

Thailand Confirms Fifth COVID-19-Related Death

20 hours ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Pattaya: Tensions rise between some foreigners who refuse to wear masks

8 mins ago TN
1 min read

Thailand has 109 New COVID-19 Cases, Another Death

15 mins ago TN
1 min read

Six more COVID-19 Coronavirus cases confirmed in Phuket, total hits 47

18 mins ago TN
1 min read

Mass exodus may cause Coronavirus numbers to soar

23 mins ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close