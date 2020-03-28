Koh Lipe island closed in COVID-19 battle





SATUN (NNT) – National parks around the country have been closed in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19. Lipe island in Satun has become the latest to close its doors to visitors, suspending all tourism activities.

Satun Provincial Communicable Diseases Committee has ordered all tourism activities and tourist accommodation on Lipe Island to close, by virtue of Article 35 (1) in the Communicable Diseases Act BE 2558.

