Sat. Mar 28th, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Koh Lipe island closed in COVID-19 battle

Boats in Koh Lipe island, Satun

Boats in Koh Lipe island, Satun province. Pho to: Heidijhelm / Pixabay.


SATUN (NNT) – National parks around the country have been closed in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19. Lipe island in Satun has become the latest to close its doors to visitors, suspending all tourism activities.

Satun Provincial Communicable Diseases Committee has ordered all tourism activities and tourist accommodation on Lipe Island to close, by virtue of Article 35 (1) in the Communicable Diseases Act BE 2558.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: supawadee wangsri
Rewriter: hugh brammar
National News Bureau of Thailand

