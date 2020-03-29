Plane With Medics and Patients Crashes at Manila Airport, Killing 8

Plane With Medics and Patients Crashes at Manila Airport, Killing 81 min read
An aircraft destined for Tokyo, Japan with eight passengers and crew members on board has crashed near Ninoy Aquino International Airport, Manila, Philippines, Manila’s main airport said. The flight was reportedly chartered by the Philippine government to evacuate a patient to Tokyo.
The Manila International Airport Authority has confirmed the accident, which it said took place at the end of the airport’s Runway 24.
The plane was carrying three medical personnel, three crew members, a patient and a companion, Senator and Head of the Philippine Red Cross Richard Gordon said on Twitter.
