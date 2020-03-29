Sun. Mar 29th, 2020

Plane With Medics and Patients Crashes at Manila Airport, Killing 8

China Airlines aircraft at Manila Airport, Philippines

China Airlines aircraft at Manila Airport, Philippines. Photo: I G / flickr. CC BY 2.0.


An aircraft destined for Tokyo, Japan with eight passengers and crew members on board has crashed near Ninoy Aquino International Airport, Manila, Philippines, Manila’s main airport said. The flight was reportedly chartered by the Philippine government to evacuate a patient to Tokyo.

The Manila International Airport Authority has confirmed the accident, which it said took place at the end of the airport’s Runway 24.

The plane was carrying three medical personnel, three crew members, a patient and a companion, Senator and Head of the Philippine Red Cross Richard Gordon said on Twitter.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International

