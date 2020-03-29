Plane With Medics and Patients Crashes at Manila Airport, Killing 8





An aircraft destined for Tokyo, Japan with eight passengers and crew members on board has crashed near Ninoy Aquino International Airport, Manila, Philippines, Manila’s main airport said. The flight was reportedly chartered by the Philippine government to evacuate a patient to Tokyo.

The Manila International Airport Authority has confirmed the accident, which it said took place at the end of the airport’s Runway 24.

The plane was carrying three medical personnel, three crew members, a patient and a companion, Senator and Head of the Philippine Red Cross Richard Gordon said on Twitter.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



