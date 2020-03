BANGKOK, March 30 (TNA) – Thailand on Monday reported two more deaths from Covid-19 and 136 new Covid-19 patients, raising the total cases in the country to 1,524.

The national death toll rose to nine, the Public Health Ministry said in the press briefing on Monday.

The two new coronavirus deaths are a 54-year-old man, who returned from religious ceremonies in Malaysia and a 56-year-old woman.

Full story: mcot.net

TNA

