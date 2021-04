NAKHON RATCHASIMA: A partial lockdown is being considered for Pak Chong and Bua Yai districts after this northeastern province reported 42 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday.

Governor Vichien Chantaranothai said the coronavirus outbreak in the province was worrying, particularly in Pak Chong and Bua Yai districts.

