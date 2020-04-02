Thu. Apr 2nd, 2020

Thailand’s Coronavirus Death Toll Rises to 15 with 104 New Infections

Leaflet providing basic information on novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19)by National Institute of Health of Thailand. Photo: ประยุทธ์ จันทร์โอชา Prayut Chan-o-cha / Facebook.


BANGKOK, April 2 (TNA) – Thailand’s Covid-19 death toll has risen to 15 with three more deaths as the total coronavirus cases have reached 1,875 with 104 new infections.

Spokesman of the Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), Dr Thaweesin Wissanuyothin said that the three new deaths, all Thai men included a 57-year-old man from Sungai Kolok, who returned from Pakistan and had pre-existing conditions of diabetes and high blood pressure.

Full story: mcot.net

TNA

