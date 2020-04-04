New Coronavirus infection rate falls below 100, as overseas returnees trigger alarm





Thailand’s new COVID-19 infection rate has fallen below 100 for the first time since March 22 as authorities today try frantically to locate a large group of Thais who returned from overseas on Friday and were allowed to go home without being subject to a mandatory quarantine.

Government figures report 2,067 confirmed COVID-19 infections to date, with 89 newly confirmed cases today. The number of recoveries has increased to 612 and 1,425 are being treated in hospital.

One more fatality was reported today, bringing the country’s death toll so far to 20. The new fatality was a 72-year old man who had diabetes.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

