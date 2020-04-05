Coronavirus: Jobless Thai Sex Workers ‘Forced’ to Comb Streets for Clients





Among those Thais, who have lost their jobs due to the worsening epidemic, not everyone can afford to stay in, with concerns rising that the government’s compensation scheme will exclude those who have hitherto not been formally registered as employed – sex workers, for instance.

A lockdown to curb the spread of the sweeping infectious disease COVID-19 has forced quite a few, including sex workers who previously worked in bars, massage parlours, and other venues, onto the streets.

There, those who cannot afford self-isolation at home, are increasingly searching for clients, outside the curfew hours that took effect Friday from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International

