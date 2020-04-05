Thais from Malaysia & Qatar arrive in Thailand, enter mandatory quarantine

Thais from Malaysia & Qatar arrive in Thailand, enter mandatory quarantine1 min read
BANGKOK (NNT) – A group of Thai people from Malaysia and Qatar arrived in Thailand yesterday and have entered the quarantine system at a place provided by the government.
Last night, a group of 51 Thais from Malaysia arrived at Suvarnabhumi Airport on a Malaysia Airlines’ special flight organized by the Malaysian government.
After being screened at the International Disease Control Checkpoint, military officers from the Royal Thai Armed Forces Headquarters led by Gen. Pariphat Phalasin, Deputy Chief of Joint Staff, led them to the quarantine center.
