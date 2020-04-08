Wed. Apr 8th, 2020

COVID-19: Mask wearing in Pattaya mandatory from tomorrow

Pattaya Bay Pier

Pattaya Bay Pier. Photo: Victoria_Borodinova / Pixabay.


Mask wearing in Pattaya mandatory from tomorrow, heavy fines or jail time possible for those who don’t wear masks.

Pattaya – As we previously stated in our articles covering the upcoming Pattaya City closure to the outside to help prevent the spread of the Covid-19 Coronavirus, mask wearing will become compulsory as of tomorrow, April 8th, 2020, in all areas of Pattaya City that are public.

By Adam Judd
The Pattaya News

