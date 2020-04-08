COVID-19: Mask wearing in Pattaya mandatory from tomorrow

COVID-19: Mask wearing in Pattaya mandatory from tomorrow1 min read
Mask wearing in Pattaya mandatory from tomorrow, heavy fines or jail time possible for those who don’t wear masks.
Pattaya – As we previously stated in our articles covering the upcoming Pattaya City closure to the outside to help prevent the spread of the Covid-19 Coronavirus, mask wearing will become compulsory as of tomorrow, April 8th, 2020, in all areas of Pattaya City that are public.
Full story: thepattayanews.com
By Adam Judd
The Pattaya News