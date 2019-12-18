Wed. Dec 18th, 2019

Government to Provide Details about Yingluck’s Assets Seizure

Former prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra

Former prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra.


BANGKOK, Dec 17 (TNA) – The government would provide details of legal process to counter fugitive former prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra’s grumble about “double standards” in confiscating her assets, Justice Minister Somsak Thepsuthin said on Tuesday.

Yingluck fled Thailand in August 2017 just before the Supreme Court’s Criminal Division on Political Office Holders was scheduled to deliver a verdict in the case that she was accused of negligence in implementing her government’s rice-pledging scheme, causing hundreds billion of baht in financial damage.

