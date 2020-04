Bangkok’s iconic tuk-tuks are suffering because of the coronavirus, with tourists scarce on the streets, so some drivers have banded together to offer an economical new parcel delivery service.

About 50 tuk-tuk drivers have formed Tuk Tuk X and they unveiled their new business on Tuesday on a Facebook account, offering delivery of goods in Bangkok.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Saritdet Marukatat

BANGKOK POST

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts