New Coronavirus infections rebound to 111 partly due to group returning from Indonesia

New Coronavirus infections rebound to 111 partly due to group returning from Indonesia1 min read
A cluster infection of 42 members of a group of 76 Thais, returning from a religious event in Indonesia, has resulted in a rebound in Thailand’s daily new infections to 111, after 52 on Monday and 38 yesterday, according to the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).
“I was relieved yesterday that the number had dropped to 38, but I cautioned that we could not drop our guard. Today we saw the figures increase, making Satun the newest province to report infections,” said CCSA spokesman Dr. Taweesin Visanuyothin at a news conference today.
By Thai PBS World