Wed. Apr 8th, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

New Coronavirus infections rebound to 111 partly due to group returning from Indonesia

1 min read
4 hours ago TN
Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia

Thousands of Indonesian muslims congregated during Eid ul Fitr mass prayer at Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia. Photo: Gunawan Kartapranata.


A cluster infection of 42 members of a group of 76 Thais, returning from a religious event in Indonesia, has resulted in a rebound in Thailand’s daily new infections to 111, after 52 on Monday and 38 yesterday, according to the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

“I was relieved yesterday that the number had dropped to 38, but I cautioned that we could not drop our guard. Today we saw the figures increase, making Satun the newest province to report infections,” said CCSA spokesman Dr. Taweesin Visanuyothin at a news conference today.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Coronavirus: Thai government prepares for Thai returnees

4 hours ago TN
1 min read

COVID-19: Tuk-tuks turn from tourist darling to parcel delivery

4 hours ago TN
1 min read

Thailand Reports Drop in Daily Rate of New Coronavirus Infections

1 day ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Coronavirus: Thai government prepares for Thai returnees

4 hours ago TN
1 min read

New Coronavirus infections rebound to 111 partly due to group returning from Indonesia

4 hours ago TN
1 min read

COVID-19: Tuk-tuks turn from tourist darling to parcel delivery

4 hours ago TN
1 min read

COVID-19: Mask wearing in Pattaya mandatory from tomorrow

4 hours ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close