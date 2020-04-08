Coronavirus: Thai government prepares for Thai returnees





BANGKOK (NNT) – The Thai government has prepared to receive Thai nationals returning from abroad by taking into consideration the number of returnees and Thailand’s capacity on communicable disease control.

Following the government’s decision to extend a ban on incoming flights to Thailand until April 18, to help contain the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), the information has been spread on the media that the number of Thai nationals arriving from other countries will be limited to 200 passengers per day.

