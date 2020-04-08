Wed. Apr 8th, 2020

Coronavirus: Thai government prepares for Thai returnees

Thai Airways Airbus A340 (HS-TLA) at Bangkok Suvarnabhumi airport

Thai Airways Airbus A340 (HS-TLA) at Bangkok Suvarnabhumi airport. Photo: Mike Powell.


BANGKOK (NNT) – The Thai government has prepared to receive Thai nationals returning from abroad by taking into consideration the number of returnees and Thailand’s capacity on communicable disease control.

Following the government’s decision to extend a ban on incoming flights to Thailand until April 18, to help contain the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), the information has been spread on the media that the number of Thai nationals arriving from other countries will be limited to 200 passengers per day.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Praphorn Praphornkul,
Rewriter: Rodney McNeil
National News Bureau of Thailand

