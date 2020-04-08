Wed. Apr 8th, 2020

Coronavirus: Phuket Songkran allowed, but stay in your subdistrict, says Governo

Water Fight during Songkran

Water Fight during Songkran in Thailand.


PHUKET: All subdistricts in Phuket will be under “lockdown” orders by this coming Monday (Apr 13) and people will be allowed to celebrate Songkran on the streets, but not travel to other parts of the island, the Phuket Governor has announced.

Patong, Karon, Chalong, Rawai, Kathu and Srisoonthorn subdistricts are already under lockdown orders, rolled out of the past week.

By The Phuket News

