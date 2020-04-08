Coronavirus: Phuket Songkran allowed, but stay in your subdistrict, says Governo





PHUKET: All subdistricts in Phuket will be under “lockdown” orders by this coming Monday (Apr 13) and people will be allowed to celebrate Songkran on the streets, but not travel to other parts of the island, the Phuket Governor has announced.

Patong, Karon, Chalong, Rawai, Kathu and Srisoonthorn subdistricts are already under lockdown orders, rolled out of the past week.

By The Phuket News

