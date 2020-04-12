Hungry man with ‘ya ba’ pill asks to be arrested in Phuket

Hungry man with ‘ya ba’ pill asks to be arrested in Phuket1 min read
PHUKET: A man walked into a police station on this resort island on Saturday with a single methamphetamine tablet, asking to be arrested so that he would have something to eat.
Thammasant Boonsong, deputy chief of the Wichit police station in Muang district, said he and his colleagues were surprised when Chayaphol Addin, 20, turned up at the station, presented one “ya ba” pill and asked officers to apprehend him.
Full story: Bangkok Post
Achadtaya Chuenniran
BANGKOK POST