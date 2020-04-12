Hungry man with ‘ya ba’ pill asks to be arrested in Phuket





PHUKET: A man walked into a police station on this resort island on Saturday with a single methamphetamine tablet, asking to be arrested so that he would have something to eat.

Thammasant Boonsong, deputy chief of the Wichit police station in Muang district, said he and his colleagues were surprised when Chayaphol Addin, 20, turned up at the station, presented one “ya ba” pill and asked officers to apprehend him.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Achadtaya Chuenniran

BANGKOK POST

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



