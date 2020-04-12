Sun. Apr 12th, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Hungry man with ‘ya ba’ pill asks to be arrested in Phuket

1 min read
3 hours ago TN
Thai police station

Thai police station. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.


PHUKET: A man walked into a police station on this resort island on Saturday with a single methamphetamine tablet, asking to be arrested so that he would have something to eat.

Thammasant Boonsong, deputy chief of the Wichit police station in Muang district, said he and his colleagues were surprised when Chayaphol Addin, 20, turned up at the station, presented one “ya ba” pill and asked officers to apprehend him.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Achadtaya Chuenniran
BANGKOK POST

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Russia airlifts 228 tourists trapped in Phuket due COVID-19

2 hours ago TN
1 min read

Two new Coronavirus cases in Phuket, total hits 172

24 hours ago TN
1 min read

21 new Coronavirus cases in Phuket, total hits 161

3 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Thailand’s daily new coronavirus infection rate drops again to 33

8 mins ago TN
1 min read

49 cured Covid-19 patients willing to donate their plasma

13 mins ago TN
1 min read

Russia airlifts 228 tourists trapped in Phuket due COVID-19

2 hours ago TN
1 min read

Hungry man with ‘ya ba’ pill asks to be arrested in Phuket

3 hours ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close