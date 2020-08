Rescuers have recovered the body of a ferry crew member, which had washed ashore on a small island not far from Samui today (Tuesday).

Meanwhile, Thai Navy SEAL divers have abandoned an attempt to survey the sunken ferry, Racha 4, after encountering strong currents and winds. Teams are now focusing on land based searches.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

