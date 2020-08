A police major was among three people shot dead at a gambling den in Yannawa district on Monday night by a losing gambler, who was in turn killed by another man now being hunted by police.

The city police chief said on Tuesday the slain officer was not on duty. He and everyone else in the room was there for the gambling.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

