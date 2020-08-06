Visiting American Soldiers under Strict Disease Control

Visiting American Soldiers under Strict Disease Control1 min read
NAKHON NAYOK, Aug 5 (TNA) — Army commander-in-chief General Apirat Kongsompong confirmed that American soldiers who visited Thailand for military exercises underwent strict disease control to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019.
Speaking at the Chulachomklao Royal Military Academy on its 133rd anniversary, Gen Apirat said the visiting American soldiers would not be quarantined at a military unit because of insufficient facilities.
The soldiers instead stayed at Conrad Hotel at the heart of Bangkok. The hotel functions as an alternative state quarantine facility.
TNA