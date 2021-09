The personal details of more than 40,000 patients at Bhumirajanagarindra Kidney Institute Hospital have been stolen by a hacker, hospital director Thirachai Chantharotsiri said on Wednesday.

Dr Thirachai said staff of the hospital in Ratchathewi district of Bangkok could not access the database of patients on Monday. A check on the system found that the information had been stolen.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Wassayos Ngamkham

BANGKOK POST