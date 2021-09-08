Monsoon trough causing rain across country







BANGKOK (NNT) – Almost every region of Thailand is seeing heavy rain this week, emanating from a monsoon trough across the country. A warning has been posted for 16 provinces over possible flooding due to heavy rain.

The monsoon trough over Thailand’s northern, central, eastern, and northeastern region is developing into a low-pressure system over the South China Sea, together with moderate seasonal monsoonal winds. It is now causing an increase in precipitation in the northern, northeastern, eastern, central, and southern regions, as well as the Greater Bangkok Area.

Torrential rain is expected today in Khon Kaen, Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buriram, Nakhon Sawan, Lopburi, Saraburi, Singburi, Ang Thong, Ayutthaya, Nakhon Nayok, Prachinburi, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat. Villagers in these 16 provinces are warned of potential harm from heavy rains and possible flash floods.

