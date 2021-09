CHIANG MAI: A young girl missing from her home in a remote village has been found safe in a hut outside a cave where she was abandoned by her abductor as a sacrifice to the spirits of the forest and mountains.

Rescuers found 23-month-old Phonsiri “Nong Gina” Wongsilarung on Wednesday morning, about three kiolemtres from her home, media reports said.

Panumet Tanraksa

BANGKOK POST