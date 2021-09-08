Government to Spend B4.25bn on 12 million Sinovac Vaccine Doses







BANGKOK, Sept 8 (TNA) – The cabinet allocated 4,254.36 million baht to acquire 12 million more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine made by Sinovac.

Government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said the cabinet approved the spending to buy the additional doses of the Sinovac vaccine to mainly protect specific groups of people from COVID-19.

They were people with chronic diseases – severe respiratory diseases, cardiovascular diseases, renal failure, stroke, cancer with chemotherapy, diabetes and obesity.

