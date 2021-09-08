50,000 children aged 10-18 offered free Sinopharm vaccine from Sep 20th







Thailand’s Chulabhorn Royal Academy (CRA), currently the country’s sole importer and administrator of China’s Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine, has announced plans to inoculate children aged 10-18, under its “VACC 2 School” campaign, to help schools reopen for onsite classes sooner, amid reports of online learning problems. Registrations start today (Wednesday).

Schools can apply for the vaccine for its students free of charge. A total of 50,000 students will be accepted in preparation for the new school term. The inoculations are scheduled to begin on September 20th, which is also Thailand’s National Youth Day.

By Thai PBS World





