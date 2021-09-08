  • September 8, 2021
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. 50,000 children aged…

50,000 children aged 10-18 offered free Sinopharm vaccine from Sep 20th

50,000 children aged 10-18 offered free Sinopharm vaccine from Sep 20th

Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine, developed by Sinopharm/China National Pharmaceutical Group. Photo: Ministerio de Defensa del Perú. CC BY 2.0.



Thailand’s Chulabhorn Royal Academy (CRA), currently the country’s sole importer and administrator of China’s Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine, has announced plans to inoculate children aged 10-18, under its “VACC 2 School” campaign, to help schools reopen for onsite classes sooner, amid reports of online learning problems. Registrations start today (Wednesday).

Schools can apply for the vaccine for its students free of charge. A total of 50,000 students will be accepted in preparation for the new school term. The inoculations are scheduled to begin on September 20th, which is also Thailand’s National Youth Day.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags:

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related articles

Government to Spend B4.25bn on 12 million Sinovac Vaccine Doses
News

Government to Spend B4.25bn on 12 million...

September 8, 2021
Hua Hin ‘not ready’ to reopen
South

Hua Hin ‘not ready’ to reopen

September 8, 2021
Jobless tour guides ‘committing suicide, forced to steal’
News

Jobless tour guides ‘committing suicide, forced to...

September 7, 2021

Leave a Reply

© 2021 Thailand News. The content of this website does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Thailand News. All photos and articles are copyright to their respective owners.