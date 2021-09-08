  • September 8, 2021
Fire at Overcrowded Prison in Indonesia Kills at Least 41 People

Ford Ranger police car with prisoner compartment in Madiun, Indonesia. Photo: CEphoto, Uwe Aranas.



TEHRAN (Tasnim) – A fire at a jail in Indonesia has killed at least 41 people, authorities have said. The fire in the prison in Banten province broke out at some time between 1am and 2am on Wednesday morning, a spokesperson for the prison department of the law and human rights ministry said.

“The cause is under investigation,” said Rika Aprianti, adding that inmates were still being evacuated from the jail in Java’s westernmost province, Reuters reported.

The block housed inmates being held for drug-related offences and had a capacity for 122 people, she said. She did not say how many people were present when the fire broke out, but confirmed the jail was overcrowded.

The prison in Tangerang, an industrial and manufacturing hub near Jakarta, housed more than 2,000 inmates, far more than its 600 people capacity, according to government data as of September.

Full story: tasnimnews.com

Tasnim News Agency



Tags:

TN

