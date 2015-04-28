Wednesday, January 18, 2017
Home > Asia > Families ask Indonesia for clemency for drug prisoners

Families ask Indonesia for clemency for drug prisoners

TN Asia 1

Families ask President Joko Widodo for mercy, days before their relatives are set to face firing squad for drug crimes.

The families of foreign prisoners on death row for drug offences in Indonesia have appealed to the Indonesian president, Joko Widodo, to show mercy, days before their relatives are due to face a firing squad.

On Saturday, Indonesia gave 72 hours’ notice to four Nigerians, two Australians, a Brazilian, a Ghanaian, a Filipino and an Indonesian national on death row that they are to be executed, possibly as soon as Tuesday.

Read more: mwcnews.net

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

Magnitude 5.9 quake hits central Australia at 10km depth – USGS

North Korean singer thought executed appears on state television

Snowman in Christmas

This Is No Joke: New Fatwa Prohibits Building Snowmen in Saudi Arabia

One thought on “Families ask Indonesia for clemency for drug prisoners

  1. Don’t travel to Indonesia or any other muslim country. Those people are barbarians and inhuman.

Leave a Reply