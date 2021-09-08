  • September 8, 2021
Hua Hin ‘not ready’ to reopen

3 wheeled motorcycle in Prachuap Khiri Khan. Photo: Mozhar.



Businesses and local communities in the resort district of Hua Hin are not ready to reopen to tourism next month as planned, fearing it could make the same mistake as the Phuket sandbox programme, according to the Prachuap Khiri Khan chamber of commerce.

The district initially set a timeline to restart its tourism businesses with no quarantine requirement starting next month. However, the chamber of commerce seriously doubts the plan can go ahead.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS



