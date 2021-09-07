  • September 7, 2021
Bangkok police arrest hardcore protesters at Din Daeng in pre-emptive swoop

Bangkok Royal Thai Police officers uniforms. Photo: Max Pixel.



In a pre-emptive move, crowd control police swooped on a group of hardcore “Talugas” protesters as they converged at Din Daeng intersection in Bangkok this evening (Tuesday), before starting their routine provocation of the police and hurling missiles at the Royal Thai Army Band Department.

Police in 5-6 pickup trucks surprised a group of protesters as they were gathering with their motorbikes at the intersection at about 5.30pm. The officers leapt from the trucks and charged into the protesters, arresting about 10 of them and confiscating some motorcycles. Other protesters scattered.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



