Phuket Sandbox at risk of collapse after COVID surge







PHUKET: Local tourism organisations have called for strict Covid-19 curbs to be relaxed to help with a quick recovery despite authorities struggling under the weight of a new surge of up to 200 infections a day.

Thanet Tantipiriyakit, president of the Phuket Tourism Council (PTC), said the latest cases were not caused by tourists but by local activities.

Bangkok Post

Achadthaya Chuenniran

