Koh Larn to reopen from August 31st, vaccinated visitors only rule appears to have been dropped
Phuket Sandbox at risk of collapse after COVID surge
PHUKET: Local tourism organisations have called for strict Covid-19 curbs to be relaxed to help with a quick recovery despite authorities struggling under the weight of a new surge of up to 200 infections a day.
Thanet Tantipiriyakit, president of the Phuket Tourism Council (PTC), said the latest cases were not caused by tourists but by local activities.
Full story: Bangkok Post
Achadthaya Chuenniran
BANGKOK POST