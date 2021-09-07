  • September 7, 2021
Data of Thailand’s 16 million patients hacked: Digital Ministry

Binary code using two-symbol system. Image: geralt (Pixabay).



Thailand’s DES ministry has admitted that 16 million patient records from the Public Health Ministry have been hacked and an investigation is underway.

The ministry’s cyber department has been informed that the records, including patient registration numbers, full names, home addresses, phone numbers, their doctors’ names, names of the hospitals and medical records, have been compromised.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



