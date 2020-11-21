November 21, 2020

Lazada releases statement on alleged data leak

HTML code displayed on a PC. Photo: markusspiske (Pixabay).


Lazada Group, an international e-commerce company, said on Friday it was not responsible for the online shoppers’ data leak.

The company owned by Alibaba Group said it had conducted preliminary investigation and found the records being exposed came from various e-commerce operators and the info is two years old.

“Thailand, 21 November, 2020 -We are aware that a data file with Lazada Thailand’s name in the title is being sold online. Our preliminary investigations indicate that the data contains information from several e-commerce companies from year 2018 and did not originate from us. This data incident has impacted a number of other eCommerce players in the market, and Lazada Thailand is a victim as well.

Data protection and privacy of customers is our top priority, and we are working swiftly to determine the source and authenticity of the data being shared.”

